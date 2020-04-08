Natasha and Mikey Nine

Meanwhile, Stacey Hampton and Natasha have reconciled after that heated exchange at last Tuesday's dinner party when Natasha accused Stacey of sleeping with her ex-husband Mikey Pembroke.

Natasha has also suggested that she believes Stacey over Mikey.

On Tuesday, Natasha stood up at the dinner party and proposed a toast before calling Stacey and Michael Goonan "the fakest [couple] in Australian reality TV history and I'd like to toast to Stacey ... for f**king my husband on our one-month anniversary. Cheers to you, babe."

Stacey Nine

It comes after Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic said Stacey used the social media app Snapchat to proposition Mikey to yetr another secret hookup, behind her husband Michael's back.

Luckily for Stacey, the beauty of Snapchat is that you can send a message or photo, that deletes itself after just a few seconds, meaning there is no hard evidence of her booty call attempts.

But, in the span of those very short seconds, Mikey gave Ivan a glimpse, making him the perfect alibi.

After Mikey gave Michael his phone to prove he'd slept with Stacey, the single dad tossed the phone on the table and declared: "I don't really care, the be honest."

That's when Ivan dropped a bombshell.

"There were the messages from Stacey saying, 'let’s catch up for another', or whatever, and Mikey saying, 'nah I can't', and Stacey calling him a pussy."

Michael was astonished. "Pardon?"

Aleks interjected. "You don’t know about those messages."

Ivan added: "I think they were Snapchat or something like that. Honestly, I’ve seen them. The writing’s on the wall, man."

Michael and Ivan Nine

Stacey has denied her hook-up with Mikey, but he recently took a polygraph which suggested otherwise.

According to Yahoo, Mikey was cleared of lying by the highly trained polygraph operator by scoring far above the standard number for truthful answers.

"I, Michael Pembroke do hereby declare that while at the Sky Suites apartments I had sexual intercourse with Stacey Hampton," Mikey wrote in a declaration.

"It is my opinion that you are in fact being truthful to that issue," the polygraph expert said.

He added that Mikey scored an average of 10 on each answer - a truthful answer should be three or more.