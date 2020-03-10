Lizzie has every reason to smile MAFS

Then, there are claims Elizabeth was just hoping for another go in the spotlight.

"She's fake," Mishel said of Lizzie. "She was in it for fame. Like, no one would ever endure this twice. If you had sanity, would you go through the whole experiment as we went through again?" she asked her television husband, Steve Burley. "She wants to be Insta famous, she wants an extra 150 not 150, 000 followers."

Fellow bride Hayley Vernon also is sceptical of Lizzie's intentions.

"I'd like to say that I'm optimistic, but I haven't got any feels for them. I think it's very misconstrued... It's not kosher to me. I don't vibe what's going on there. Not to be a judgmental b***h, but I just think it's a little bit put on," the bodybuilder said last month.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb also echoed a similar sentiment after watching her MAFS debut, admitting they're also questioning whether her intentions were pure.

"When I found out she was going back on the show last year, I said 'you have to be desperate to go back on.' I mean, come on," Jess told New Idea while reacting to last night's explosive MAFS episode with her cheating ex Dan.

"And then when I heard about that fight with Lizzie and Cyrell and how she was getting upset that she wasn't getting publicity... And it's sort of like, are you going back on the show for Instagram or love? I think if it was anyone, Melissa should've gotten a second chance. She really wanted to find love last year."