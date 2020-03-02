'It’s weird. People tend to see me as a really big personality, I’m actually quite soft and gentle,' she told viewers, who will remember her loud bridal look and exaggerated facial expressions from last season.

'Its weird to be back in the process, it’s odd,' Lizzie Sobinoff said on her Married At First Sight wedding day 2.0.

But Australia feels for Lizzie, after her first husband, Sam Ball body-shamed her on their wedding day which was filmed back in 2018, but aired in 2019.

'I’m getting emotional now,' the shop assistant said with tears in her eyes, implying that last season, producers drove her personality.

'They want me to be this huge character and it’s like, I just wanna be me and I just want someone to be there for me.

'I was rejected so publicly. Rejection is tough for anyone but to have it played out in front of the whole of Australia is tough and it just left me questioning everything about myself. Now I find it so hard to trust men. That’s just the reality of it.'