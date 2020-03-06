"Are you and Seb going well now?" Jackie questioned.
"I think you're going to have to watch to find out," Lizzie snapped back.
The pair were busted by a fan at Westfield Kotara shopping centre in Newcastle, which is just a stone's throw from Elizabeth's home.
The MAFS' couple's on-screen relationship is heating up, with Seb admitting he can't get enough of his bride.
Earlier this week it was the final day of their honeymoon, and Elizabeth and Seb made the most of the experiment.
After a fabulous night's sleep and a Forrest Gump viewing, Lizzie and Seb planned to spend their last hours of honeymooning in the sun.
Time to cream up!
As Lizzie was working sunscreen into her hubby's back, she noticed some red marks around his waist.
"You’ve got scratch marks on you," Lizzie admitted. "On the side. But I don’t know if that was me?"
The newlyweds joked that the scratch marks were the result of Lizzie's "nail whip."
"Lizzie and I do kiss quite passionately," a giddy Seb told viewers, adding that some far there has only been heavy kissing going on behind closed doors.
"There are some urges building up," he said. "Nothing happened last night, just a bit of kissing."
Then came his saucy confession. "Obviously I’ve been attracted to her since day-dot. I wanted to sleep with her.
"But because I’m a gentleman I’m giving it time… it’s necessary."