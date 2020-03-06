MUST LISTEN: MAFS' Lizzie spotted getting house keys with Seb but denies it

Married At First Sight couple Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus are moving their relationship to the next level after the pair were spotted getting keys cut in Newcastle on Wednesday.

While the second-chance bride has denied it was them and has claimed it was her "clone", the likeness is uncanny.

On Thursday, Lizzie was questioned on The Kyle And Jackie O Show about the snap that was shared by Instagram account MAFS Funny.

The 29-year-old stuck to her guns and wasn't giving anything away about the current state of her relationship with her hunky husband.

"Um, I don't know," Lizzie said as she tried to brush off Jackie's question.

She added: "Maybe there's lots of clones out there."

"Like getting keys cut for each others house or something like that? Some little filthy rendezvous, key swapping stuff going on," the shock jock asked.

"Key swapping? What's that?" Lizzie asked innocently.

Kyle explained "key swapping" was when a couple would get a key cut in order to "sneak over" to each others' house.

"Um, I'm being well behaved. I don't know, maybe there's a lot of lookalikes. I just don't know," Lizzie replied.