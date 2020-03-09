MAFS star Lizzie was hiding from cameras after storming out of a dinner party during filming. Supplied

“She was going absolutely ballistic and seemed very distressed, and when she got in the car, she covered herself with a blanket.”

Another source added: “When they arrived at the hotel it looked like they were having a very heated argument.”

The jewellery designer was also spotted at Sydney airport looking very distressed during filming.

According to our spies, Lizzie and Seb’s relationship has been toxic from the very beginning. However, producers are trying to make them look like the perfect couple.

“When Seb first saw Lizzie, he was blown away. But after getting to know her, she is not someone he wants to be with. She is very negative and he feels she is a little unstable. He has some serious concerns about her health.”

Things between the pair are said to have reached boiling point when Seb brought up the touchy subject of Lizzie’s weight during filming, which is said to have sent her into a rage.

When Lizzie appeared on the show in 2019, she made headlines after her controversial TV husband Sam Bell ‘fat-shamed’ her on their wedding day.

“She has never been the same after that,” dishes one pal. “It broke her and ever since then she’s been so conscious about her appearance, so we were all surprised when she decided to do the show again.”

Now, friends fear it’s history repeating itself.

Wearing dark sunglasses and visibly exhausted, Lizziewas seen being consoled by a producer while at the airport.

