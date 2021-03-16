Liam married Georgia on the show, and is part of the group of intruder couples. Nine

On his wedding day, Liam married Georgia Fairweather, and before he had a chance to open up to her about his sexuality, he was outed by fellow show participant Rebecca Zemek.

During the episode, Rebecca grilled the newly-weds about what their non-negotiables were, and Liam responded by saying that he didn't have any non-negotiables, and that no matter who he is paired up with, he’s willing to give it a shot.

Rebecca, unwilling to back down, hit back with: “So what if they didn’t swing your way? Is that a non-negotiable?”

Hayley (right) shared her frustrations about how Liam's sexuality was handled in the recent episode. Instagram

“That’s fine,” Liam answered, to which sparked his on-screen wife Georgie to offhandedly ask if he was bisexual, and then turned to laugh with Rebecca.

“I am, yeah,” Liam said as Georgie looked rather stunned by the revelation.

The 29-year-old prison case officer was then heard telling producers: “I can't believe that that just happened in front of everyone.”

“No one should be forced to come out like that on national TV." Nine

Not unlike Hayley, viewers of the reality show also responded with anger over how it was handled, with many fans wondering why the cast “laughed” at Liam’s sexuality.

“That was disgusting and cringe to watch. The poor bloke. He should never have been outed like that, and for them to then laugh at him the way they did,” one user commented under Hayley’s original tweet.

“No one should be forced to come out like that on national TV,” another user tweeted.

“#mafs i'm so happy that there's bisexual representation in this season but i would've freaked out if i was forced to come out like liam did,” penned another.