One of the questions that were asked was: "What was your first night together like?"

To which Johnny answered with: "I nearly killed Kerry - by accident."

He explained that he was "so nervous" about their sleeping situation that while he was asking Kerry whether they should sleep in the same bed and build a "pillow fortress" between them, or if he should go and sleep on the couch.

"As I was doing it I was so nervous I didn’t know what to do with my hands and I leaned against this big cupboard that was next to us," he said.

"And this thing hit the wall and nearly fell back onto Kerry."

The couple were able to brush off their disastrous accident, and laughed as they added that "all the sh*t was falling" all over them.

Kerry and Johnny have been updating fans on their relationship on social media, sharing sweet moments and little milestones.

Just last month, the pair took their relationship to the next level, by introducing both their families to each other.

"Mum and Dad Knight flew up to Brissy this week to meet the Balbuzientes! Lots of laughs and so much fun! How lucky we are... @johnnybalbuziente," Kerry shared to Instagram.

