Married At Fight Sight intruder KC was clearly smitten with her matchmade TV groom Drew, when she met him at the alter during Monday's episode.

"I felt like I'd never been in such a weird situation in my life, that I was like 'How do I act with this, this is so weird?’” KC told host Shelly Horton.

“I remember calling my mum afterwards and asking, ‘would you be weirded out by that?’ And she was just like, 'That’s weird' – just to bring on a honeymoon."

When Shelly then brought up the fact Drew’s friend gave him the doll to remind him of her, KC admitted that the whole experience still seems just a little bit too “weird”.

KC said while it was “weird” to hear Drew’s flat mate had given him the doll, it was “weirder” that he brought it with him. Nine Network

"I don't want to be mean, but the whole thing still makes me weirded out,” she said.

KC went on to say that, despite her not agreeing with the so-called gesture, she did try to understand the flat mate’s rationale for gifting Drew the random dolly.

"I thought the girl giving it to him, his roommate, was weird, but him bringing it was weirder. What grown man brings a stuffed toy on his honeymoon? My husband,” she said.

KC then explained how the doll, named Rick, ended up being a sore spot, which led to a few heated conversations between herself and Drew.

She said that her biggest issue was how Drew failed to see how strange the doll was, and that fact that she couldn’t bring the subject up without being told to “not worry”.

“I just wanted him to be open and honest, without telling me ‘it’s not a big deal’, ‘you’re overreacting, or ‘you’re getting jealous’.

“To label me jealous straight away because I’m asking questions, I thought was a bit rough, because I think any girl in my situation would be a little bit suspicious,” she said.