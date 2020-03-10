Married At First Sight intruder KC Osborne has seemingly dropped a subtle clue that she may have hooked up with Stacey Hampton’s groom Michael Goonan. Instagram

“I never ever, ever cheated on my husband through that whole experiment and, I know he will be the first one back me up on that,” KC told the radio hosts.

“[Drew] and I were talking about it yesterday, and we were actually having a bit of a laugh because those rumours and stories that are coming out, that Michael and I have hooked up in the experiment and all that stuff is absolutely false.”

Referring to Michael, KC added: “We always got along super well and yeah that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

KC has addressed the swirling rumours about an alleged affair between herself and Michael, who previously cheated on Stacey. Nine Network

When the radio hosts then asked the brunette beauty whether she hooked up with Michael after filming of MAFS had wrapped, she remained tight-lipped.

“You know everything is going to reveal itself after the experiment,” KC said.

Not seemingly convinced by words, the radio team then quipped, “So that’s a yes?” to which KC responded, “I’m not saying, I’m not saying anything.”

When asked whether she hooked up with Michael, KC neither confirmed nor denied, but rather said she didn’t cheat on her husband “during the experiment”. Nine Network

After the radio hosts laughed out loud, they next asked KC to explain what drew her to Michael.

“The thing I like about Michael is, he is just very honest. He’s not sneaky, he’s not shady. If he goes behind your back, he’s gonna tell you,” KC said.