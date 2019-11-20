Jules Robinson held up a photo of Heidi Latcham on her phone during the interview. Channel Nine

Yesterday, Melissa revealed she was still hurt by Jules' actions in a video.

"I've had so many messages and people keep asking me what the story is. So yes, it is true, Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid," a tearful Mel began. "As for why I'm honestly not sure... she kept changing her reasons and none of them made sense."

"It really all just came out of the blue and I didn't see it coming at all. Of course, you're allowed to change your mind about who you want as a bridesmaid, but I just feel like the way it was done was really cold and rather hurtful," she continued.

WATCH: MAFS' Melissa 'embarrassed' after Jules dumps her as bridesmaid

The MAFS star also confessed to feeling "humiliated" when she realised Jules and Cam were going to air their wedding on A Current Affair.

"I guess it just makes the public dumping of you as a bridesmaid for no reason that little bit more embarrassing, hurtful, confusing," a crestfallen Mel admitted.

"I wish I was never asked to be a bridesmaid in the first place so I wasn't in this position."

From best friends to enemies: Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were close with Melissa Lucarelli prior to the scandal. Instagram

Following Melissa's emotional confession, Married At First Sight's Tamara Joy took to social media to criticise Jules for using Melissa as a "pawn" to promote her televised wedding.

"I just want to give Mel my full support here and I just think she was used as a pawn in Jules' game and I really just want to expose that because that's exactly how I see it," the 30-year-old said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

Tamara suggested Jules removed Mel as a bridesmaid to increase publicity, as the scandal made headlines weeks before Jules was set to marry Cam.

"She was asked to be a bridesmaid on national television but 'let's dump Mel because it'd go viral and create more media attention for their real-life wedding,'" she said with an eyeroll.

Tamara Joy took to Instagram stories to slam Jules Robinson in defence of Melissa Lucarelli. Instagram

However, Jules had a short and cold response when asked about all the drama. It appears the new bride is shrugging off the controversy as she begins her 'real' marriage to Cam.