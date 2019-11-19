The couple are seen picking out their wedding rings together Channel 9

Jules tries on her wedding dress in the trailer Channel 9

The cute clip begins with Jules dressed in a pink silk robe as she's seen doing the hair of her young flower girls, and then enjoying a drink with her bridesmaids.

It then flashes to Cam, who's pictured with his groomsmen as they pose for photos.

He looks smart in a white dress shirt, matching tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.

Jules and her bridesmaids get ready for the big day Channel 9

Cam couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he posed with his groomsmen Channel 9

The lovebirds are also captured shopping for wedding rings, and practising their first dance.

But it's the shot of Jules' wedding dress that has fans excited.

From the brief peek at her dress as she's seen getting out of a car ahead of the ceremony, it's clear it's a strapless design, and it seems to have layers of flowing white fabric.

Jules also wears strappy white sandals with mid-height heels for her big day.

Melissa was upset to have been dumped as Jules' bridesmaid at the last minute Instagram

While many of the couple's MAFS co-stars attended their real-life nuptials, including Heidi Latcham who was a bridesmaid, Nic Jovanovic, and Cyrell Paule, one person who didn't make the cut was Melissa Lucarelli.

The reality star was dumped at the last minute by Jules, after having been asked to be her bridesmaid in April.

A teary-eyed Melissa spoke out on her Instagram stories on Sunday, and described her last-minute dumping as "cold" and "hurtful".

Jules had asked Mel to be bridesmaid in April Instagram

Speaking to fans, Melissa said: "I've had so many messages and people keep asking me what the story is. So yes, it is true, Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid.

"As for why, I'm honestly not sure... she kept changing her reasons and none of them made sense.

"It really all just came out of the blue and I didn't see it coming at all. Of course you're allowed to change your mind about who you want as a bridesmaid, but I just feel like the way it was done was really cold and rather hurtful."

Cam and Jules' Wedding - An A Current Affair Special Event - airs on Tuesday November 19, at 7pm on Nine.