Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant had their second televised wedding on the weekend. Channel Nine

Jules' wedding ring could also be seen in pictures, along with a glittering tennis bracelet, necklace and earrings. She appeared to be sparkling inside and out as she emerged from the venue with her new husband.

Cam, still dressed in his wedding suit, was all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with Jules. The 35-year-old proposed to his now-wife in their final commitment ceremony on Married At First Sight.

Cam proposed to Jules on Married At First Sight after they fell in love. Channel Nine

Earlier that day, Cam arrived in a red double-decker bus with the rest of the wedding party, according to The Daily Mail.

The overjoyed groom was surrounded by guests and cameras as he entered the Alpha restaurant.

Cam Merchant married Jules Robinson in their second televised wedding on Sunday. Channel Nine

The star-studded event saw appearances from a host of Australian celebrities, including Heidi Latcham (who was a bridesmaid at the ceremony).

The blonde appeared to be wearing a white bridesmaid dress and carried a heart-shaped purse in a holographic material.

Also spotted leaving the venue was groomsman Nic Jovanovic and his partner Bridgette Lee.

Nic Jovanovic attended his Married At First Sight co-stars wedding. Instagram

Cyrell Paule also attended the wedding, wearing a long green dress showing off her baby bump. The reality tv star attended the wedding alone and left the event earlier than everyone else, according to The Daily Mail.

Sylvia Jeffreys was also in attendance, as she will host the wedding for A Current Affair. The 33-year-old looked beautiful in a fuschia halterneck dress that showed off her pregnant belly.

Sylvia Jeffreys stunned in a lilac coloured dress. Instagram

The Block's Hayden and Sara Vale were also spotted attending the event in colour coordinated outfits. Sarah wore a silver dress with a navy and blue floral print, while Hayden wore a navy suit.

The couple took to Instagram to document their excitement at having somewhere to dress up for.

The Block's Hayden and Sara Vale attended Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant's wedding over the weekend. Instagram

TV presenter Shelly Horton also attended the wedding with her husband Darren. Shelly wore a black structured floor-length gown and appeared to be carrying a gift for the couple as she entered the building.

Darren was in an all-black ensemble as he joined his wife at the event.

Shelly Horton and her husband Darren attended Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson's wedding. Instagram

Cam and Jules' Wedding - An A Current Affair Special Event - will air on Tuesday 19th November at 7 pm on Nine.