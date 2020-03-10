MUST WATCH: MAFS' Josh and Natasha have a wild night out with Chris and Hayley

Married at First Sight 's Josh Pihlak has taken to social media to unleash on the show's producers about the "terrible edit" he suffered on Monday night's episode.

In a brutal Facebook post, the 28-year-old truck driver said he was "f***ed in the backside" by MAFS.

Viewers watched the episode unfold as Josh took his wife Cathy Evans home for "home stays" after they'd suffered a rocky few days.

As they met with his family for lunch, Newcastle-born Josh was portrayed as a mummy's boy who would rather air all his dirty laundry in public than speak to his "wife" Cathy.

And his mum Mandy was shown to be overprotective and only on her son's side, not appearing to give a care for the welfare of Cathy.

Clearly irate at how he'd been portrayed, Josh vented on Facebook as the episode aired.

"What a terrible edit, f**k it I'm calling [my] mum," Josh began.

"F**k me dead on a Devon sandwich. [Producers] left out the [entire] lunch and I had the old hugs and kisses back [from Cathy afterwards]. MAFS [has] f**ked me in the backside. Should've went on Survivor. I'll never do a TV show again."