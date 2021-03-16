While we hope she's wrong about those newlyweds, we can't deny her marriage to James hasn't been chaotic.

But even though we had our doubts that these two would be endgame, new photos suggest that Joanne and James actually managed to make it work outside of the show.

No one was placing bets on Jo and James leaving the show hand-in-hand, but they may have just made it work. Channel Nine

Indeed, in new snaps obtained by The Wash, the on-screen bride and groom were papped out and about in Melbourne earlier this month.

The pair were hugging, smiling, laughing and even got a few drinks together. Does this mean we have a successful couple on our hands?

The photos suggest that, even though they've "split up" on the show, the pair have managed to make it work, either romantically or platonically, outside of the experiment.

The couple were spotted together early last month hugging and sharing a laugh. Channel Nine

While we're not sure whether there will be any more wedding bells in this pair's future, there are some couples who warrant some optimism when it comes to success stories.

That's right, Joanne and James aren't the only MAFS stars to be papped together outside of the show. Fan-favourites Booka and Brett have also been spotted grabbing some Nandos together late last year.

The pair were wearing very casual attire and looked as close as ever. Our fingers are crossed!

Controverisal groom Bryce has also been spotted on numerous occasions with his on-screen wife Melissa.

Could they make it work after all? Channel Nine

From indoor rock climbing together, to Bryce being spotted in Melissa's hometown of Melbourne, it seems like these two have stayed very close post-show.

Melissa also revealed to New Idea exclusively that she was glad to be paired with Bryce and stands by his intentions throughout the show.

It seems that the normally dire success rate for couples that make it work after leaving MAFS may just increase this year.

