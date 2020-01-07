WATCH: Jess Power updates fans on her health after spending time in the hospital
The blonde took to her Instagram Story sporting a hospital gown to reveal she was admitted to the emergency department at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital in Gateshead and is now undergoing tests and may even need surgery.
“I may possibly have appendicitis,” the TV personality told her fans.
“I've been in the hospital all day doing testing and things like that. I'm going to have an ultrasound soon. I've had problems with my appendix in the past so, I'm really not surprised. Hopefully, we can figure it out and get it removed, and then I can go back to being happy Jess.”
This is Jess' second trip to the hospital, after she told fans she was admitted to hospital on New Year's Day, after a hectic holiday period.
She told her fans at the time: "So I just spent the last five hours in the hospital".
"Christmas and New Year's,' she continued, before adding: 'Although I didn't really do too much for New Year's, it has definitely affected me."