The controversial reality-TV star said she experienced pain so intense, she was unable to move or get out of bed.

The blonde took to her Instagram Story sporting a hospital gown to reveal she was admitted to the emergency department at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital in Gateshead and is now undergoing tests and may even need surgery.

“I may possibly have appendicitis,” the TV personality told her fans.

“I've been in the hospital all day doing testing and things like that. I'm going to have an ultrasound soon. I've had problems with my appendix in the past so, I'm really not surprised. Hopefully, we can figure it out and get it removed, and then I can go back to being happy Jess.”