Jess has warned her sister Eliza off cosmetic surgeries

"She's only 23. Eliza wanted a breast augmentation because she matured too early," she explained.

"I told her she's too young. I think cosmetic surgery and cosmetic injections comes down to how you feel and how you look," Jessika added.

And while Jess had a breast lift using her own fat last year, she confessed to the publication she may get implants in the future.

“I have no problems with getting implants. I think I will get them once I have kids. I’m confident in my body at the moment.”

Speaking to New Idea about her surgeries last year, MAFS star Jess admitted details of the surgery, which took fat cells out of her problem areas and redeposited them into her breasts.

“I put some weight on during MAFS and after eating healthy and exercising, I had a bit of weight loss. Also with my break-up with Dan there was a lot of stress there as well,” Jess told New Idea.

“I chose the fat from the underside of my thighs. I had this little pocket of fat, I don’t know what it is, no matter how much dieting I do, no matter how much exercise I do, I just couldn’t get rid of it.”

The one-hour procedure turned Jess’ B-cup chest into an impressive D-cup, while removing unwanted fat cells from her thighs and bum.