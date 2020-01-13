Jess's car was totalled by an elderly gent last week Instagram

The vehicle was scratched all down one side after the accident Instagram

Jessika told fans on Instagram: "A really old guy pulled out in front of me, and I felt so bad for him because he was so cute. Look what he did to my f**king car.

"I was like, 'Don't worry about it! Insurance will cover it'. He just like pulled out and I felt so bad. You know what I reckon? It's time to get a new car."

She assured fans that both she and the man were okay following the collision.

Jess is much better after her stint in hospital Instagram

The car accident comes after the controversial reality-TV star was rushed to hospital after she experienced pain so intense, she was unable to move or get out of bed last week.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram Story sporting a hospital gown to reveal she was admitted to the emergency department at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital in Gateshead and is now undergoing tests and may even need surgery.

“I may possibly have appendicitis,” the TV personality told her fans.

“I've been in the hospital all day doing testing and things like that. I'm going to have an ultrasound soon. I've had problems with my appendix in the past so, I'm really not surprised. Hopefully, we can figure it out and get it removed, and then I can go back to being happy Jess.”