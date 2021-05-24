Jason went on Melissa and Bryce's podcast to address the viral video. Nine

The video in question saw Jason call Liam an "a**" and a "w**ker", and that his onscreen wife Georgia is "better than him."

He went on say to that “Georgia's husband is full-blown homosexual” and that he is “ugly, fat, and he is chubby."

“He hasn't gone to the gym in 64 years. Georgia is way hotter than him and he is batting way above his average," he said.

In the video, Jason targeted another groom's sexuality. Nine

Following the video's release, Jason received backlash from viewers all around, including Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield, who responded to the video with one of her own.

“Usually, I would stay out of this MAFS bulls**t, [but] honestly mate, it isn't up to you to decide what someone's sexuality is,” she said.

“No matter how well you know them, it is not your f**king decision to say if someone is gay, straight, bi, he, she, they, them – whatever,” she continued.

Jason addressed the response from the video on the podcast, saying while he has "copped plenty", a lot of that has been "well-deserved".

"Obviously I’m the centre piece of that video so ill cop it all on the chin," he said.

"I ran my mouth like a d***head and obviously I wish I didn’t." Nine

And when asked by Melissa if Jason's apology was to Liam or the public in general, Jason responded with: "I do apologise to Liam whether he accepts that or not is another thing."

"I’d had too many drinks and I ran my mouth like a d***head and obviously I wish I didn’t."

He also added that he doesn't "really like" being known for that video, and that the double glasses and the hat backwards he wore in it, will be "haunting me for many more years to come".