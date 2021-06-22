"Yes they’re cracked, chipped, tiny… you don’t need to tell me, I know." Instagram

Jake said that while initially he wasn’t going to go through with changing his teeth, he asked celebrity dentist Dr Dee that if he "fixes my messed up grill", if he would he do the same for two others.

"And we got the green light….." Jake added.

As part of his "smile makeover journey", two people who have been "unfortunate" like Jake, will win a smile makeover up to the value of $60,000 (up to $30,000 each).

"This competition is open to those who are unable to access this sort of treatment due to their financial or social-economical status," Jake said.

Jake added that everyone is able to enter the giveaway, with the purpose of it to "extend our arms" to those who have been affected by "dental trauma, neglect, birth defects or abuse".

Jake will undergo a dental makeover, and is offering two people to do the same. Nine

In a video as part of the giveaway post, Jake also revealed that his teeth have been an insecurity of his for a “very, very long time” and he has been on the receiving end of online bullying about them.

“I have always said that I would love to get my teeth done one day when I finish playing football,” he said.

“Now, I have finished playing football, and I am very excited to say that I’m now going to have my teeth done by the amazing people at Vogue Dental and Dr. Dee.”

Jake revealed that he has received "online bullying" for his teeth. Instagram

The news comes after Jake spoke about the "extremely difficult" last 10 months he'd endured during and after filming the reality dating show.

"My mental health got to a point where I needed to step away and that's what I did," Jake said in a video uploaded to Instagram.

"One of the toughest things in life is to put your hand up and admit that you need help and I was fortunate enough to be able to come away to a place like this with the full support of my family and friends."

Jake went on to say: "As hard and as challenging as it's been and confronting with many tears along the way, it's changed my life and it's probably saved my life as well."