"Just 2 good mates with 2 new sets of teeth," Patrick wrote as he shared a series of photos of him and Jake and they smile widely at the camera.

"#chompers 🦷🦷🦷," he added in the caption, referring to the veneers that he and Jake both received this year.

The two took to the comments to continue their moment, with Jake simply commenting a love heart with a smiling emoji, which promoted Patrick to give a cheeky reply.

"@jake_edwards_official im married bro," he quipped.

Jake and Patrick's friendship is one of the more positive outcomes to come out of MAFS, and it seems that Jake would agree.

Following Patrick's post, Jake took to his own Instagram Stories to share a photo of him and Patrick, and wrote:

"The real romance from that show I was on," he penned.

The show he's referring of course being MAFS, where Jake was unlucky in finding love - at least not in the romantic sense.

Patrick and Belinda are still together after meeting on MAFS. Nine

And while Jake unfortunately never found love with his on-screen bride Rebecca Zemek, Patrick is still happily 'married' to Belinda Vickers, with the two continuing their relationship after the show.

The couple are currently separated however, where in a post shared to Instagram last week, Patrick revealed that he and Belinda had been caught in the crossfire of COVID-19.

"Bel is currently in quarantine, so I can’t see her for a while," the reality star wrote.

He went to share a sweet montage of the couple's time on MAFS, including the couple's adorable hugs, Belinda's iconic outfits and Pat sky-diving.