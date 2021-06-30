Jake shared the before-and-after photos of his dental transformation. Instagram

Jake also explained that during his first phone call with Dr. Dee, he asked if he could bring someone along with him to also get their teeth done, to which Dr. Dee told him to 'bring 2'.

"I'm so excited to get to share this journey with 2 other people and use my platform to benefit 2 others in need," he said.

"Dr. Dee has been so generous with this and donating his time to see these smiles come to life."

Jake first revealed that he would be going ahead with the change in another Instagram post last week

"Over the past four months my teeth seemed to have become a topic of conversation," he wrote.

"Even on my “wedding day” I copped a lot of grief. Yes they’re cracked, chipped, tiny… you don’t need to tell me, I know," he said.

"And since that fateful day, many dental professionals have approached me with offers to fix them."

Jake revealed that he has been insecure about his teeth for a long time. Nine

It comes after Jake also revealed that his teeth have been an insecurity of his for a “very, very long time” and he has been on the receiving end of online bullying about them.

“I have always said that I would love to get my teeth done one day when I finish playing football,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

“Now, I have finished playing football, and I am very excited to say that I’m now going to have my teeth done by the amazing people at Vogue Dental and Dr. Dee.”