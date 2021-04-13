In news that will shock no one, it seems that Jake and Bec are no longer together. Channel Nine

The first hint that 27-year-old bride and her 32-year-old charity CEO groom fail to make it in the experiment came in a radio interview with Beck revealing they didn't "choose each other".

"I don't choose Jake. Jake doesn't choose me," Beck told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa.

Wippa went on to predict a partner swap between Jake and Beck, a claim at which she stayed tellingly silent.

We're unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season's Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

Next came reports Jake had well and truly moved on, after he was spotted with another woman.

The mystery woman in question wasn't a fellow MAFS' stars per Wippa's suggestion, instead was Gold Coast personal trainer Sophie Guidolin.

According to So Dramatic! a fan of the show spotted Jake (or at least part of him) in the PT's Instagram, his identity given away by his tattoo.

Sophie also confirmed she's no longer single, but didn't let on who was responsible for stealing her heart.

Jake then appeared in Sophie's Instagram stories celebrating her birthday.

"Birthday swims," Sophie captioned a snap of Jake beach-side.

Sophie shared snaps with Jake to her account. Instagram

According to the Daily Mail Jake and Sophie have been spotted out to dinner in Broadbeach on Queensland's Gold Coast with witnesses telling the publication the couple were "holding hands and didn't care who saw".

They then added: "Everyone at the pub was looking at him and saying, 'Oh, my god, that's Jake from Married At First Sight!'"

Despite all this, So Dramatic! claims Beck and Jake both commit to one another at the final ceremony. If that is the case it seems they may not last long in the real world, we'll have to wait for the reunion to find out the truth!

For an easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.