“Dom needed to be called out,” tells Jackson.

“She has a go at everyone’s relationship when hers is the one that needs to be looked at,” he says, although Olivia’s heated approach to the conversation tested their romance.

“It’s hard when you both have different views on how to handle a difficult situation,” he explains.

Jackson hints at a rocky road ahead for him and Olivia. Nine

Olivia, a 27-year-old teaching student from NSW, and Jackson, a 30-year-old plumber from Victoria, quickly became fan-favourites for their blossoming romance.

Although, viewers turned against Olivia after seeing a new outspoken side to her, a stark difference to the “sweetheart” we were originally introduced to.

Her dramatic shift also caught Jackson by surprise, and it ultimately put a heavy strain on their otherwise perfect relationship.

