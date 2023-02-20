Intruder grooms, Hugo and Rupert, are only just making their entrance into the Married At First Sight experiment, but one is set to make a huge blunder that wreaks serious havoc on the other participants.

Indeed, on-set sources have dished that “all hell breaks loose” when one of the new fellas is caught red-handed badmouthing some of the brides.

WATCH: Married At First Sight 2023 couples on their way to first dinner party