Intruder grooms, Hugo and Rupert, are only just making their entrance into the Married At First Sight experiment, but one is set to make a huge blunder that wreaks serious havoc on the other participants.
Indeed, on-set sources have dished that “all hell breaks loose” when one of the new fellas is caught red-handed badmouthing some of the brides.
WATCH: Married At First Sight 2023 couples on their way to first dinner party
According to our insider, it all kicks off during a boys’ night at the pub to welcome Hugo and Rupert into the dysfunctional fold.
“A few of the guys had had a few drinks by this point and there was a lot of b***hing and moaning about their partners,” our well-placed source reveals.
“The groom put his phone in his pocket after calling some mates but didn’t lock it. He accidentally pocket-dialled his wife who heard everything!”
The worst part? During the call, which reportedly lasted over five minutes, he reportedly calls his wife a certain four-letter that's too offensive to publish!
One of the MAFS intruder grooms has made a BIG blunder…
Nine
When the groom returned to his apartment, he was confronted by his “fuming” spouse.
“She let him know she heard it all and will be telling the other brides everything,” continues our source.
“The grooms were so disrespectful. She felt her fellow wives deserved to know the truth. He says he hates conflict but she is suss that he is just trying to protect his mates.”
“It’s funny, because once he was selected for MAFS, he was adamant he didn’t want to get involved in any of the drama,” our insider continued.
WATCH: Married At First Sight's Duncan prepares to wed Alyssa
“He knew intruders were caught in ‘affairs’ last year so he made a promise to himself that he would stay well clear of messy stuff.”