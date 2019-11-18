Heidi, pictured at the Logies earlier this year, didn't look her usual vibrant self at Cam and Jules' wedding on Sunday Getty

The wedding was held at Alpha restaurant in the centre of Sydney and was filmed for A Current Affair, and will be aired on Tuesday.

Bridesmaid Heidi, 38, was pictured looking a tad exhausted while leaving the reception late on Sunday night.

Heidi has been friends with the couple since their time on MAFS together Instagram

Although she was clearly tired from the event, Heidi showed off her slim figure in a long white strapless dress, paired with beige strappy heels, and a reflective heart-shaped clutch.

According to Daily Mail, the reality TV star attended the wedding solo, and was ushered into a waiting taxi when she left the party.

Jules and Cam were married for real on Sunday Channel Nine

As Jules emerged from the venue at the end of the evening, she was photographed wearing a floral midi length dress by the Daily Mail.

It's likely fans will be kept in the dark and won't see her wedding dress until the special airs on Tuesday.

However, it's rumoured the redhead wore not one but two dresses on throughout the event.

With the 37-year-old allegedly wearing a 'Cinderella' inspired gown for her ceremony and a more 'sexy' dress for her reception.

Cam and Jules' wedding will be aired on A Current Affair on Tuesday Channel Nine

Earlier that day, Cam arrived in a red double-decker bus with the rest of the wedding party, according to The Daily Mail.

The overjoyed groom was surrounded by guests and cameras as he entered the restaurant.

The star-studded event was attended by a host of Australian celebrities, including fellow MAFS stars Heidi, and Nic Jovanovic and his partner Bridgette Lee.

Nic celebrated with Jules and Cam Instagram

Cyrell Paule was also in attendance, and wore a long green dress showing off her baby bump.

The reality TV star who is expecting her first child with Eden Dally attended the wedding alone and left the event earlier than everyone else, according to The Daily Mail.

Sylvia Jeffreys was also at the wedding as host for A Current Affair.

The 33-year-old looked beautiful in a lilac halter-neck dress that showed off her pregnant belly.

Sylvia 'on assignment' at the MAFS stars' wedding Instagram

The Block's Hayden and Sara Vale were also spotted attending the event in colour coordinated outfits. Sarah wore a silver dress with a navy and blue floral print, while Hayden wore a navy suit.

The couple took to Instagram to document their excitement at having somewhere to dress up for.