However, on returning home to Melbourne, Hayley was met with more unexpected news. It seems her late-night rendezvous with Michael, 28, may have cooked up more than just drama on the show, with friends now claiming that Hayley, 31, thought she was pregnant.

“Hayley came home from filming and was extremely sick; she was vomiting every day,” a close friend tells New Idea.

“She just put it down to the stress taking its toll, but when she was still sick two weeks later, she started to think that she could be pregnant.”

Hayley was unemployed when she arrived home and eventually picked up some work as a labourer for a concreting company.

However, her pregnancy symptoms made it almost impossible for her to carry out the strenuous manual labour, and she was forced to quit after just a few weeks.

Friends initially assumed the child she could be expecting was Michael’s – given their history, but Hayley denies the pair had sex.

“She started to panic, but in the end, she realised it didn’t really matter because, either way, she knew she would get through it,” our insider spills.

Thankfully, a pregnancy test went on to confirm that Hayley was not in fact pregnant but not before she had told her closest pals how excited she was at a possible pregnancy and that she would be a committed and caring mother.

“She told us that she wants a baby 110 per cent,” her friend dishes.

“Hayley has wanted to be a mother for a very long time. Given her relationship with her own mother is so fragmented, she wants nothing more than to start a family of her own.”

And friends say that being a single mother in the future isn’t a concern for Hayley either.

“She is a very strong woman and being a single mother would be just another challenge she would take on head-first and smash,” her friend exclaims.

“She can do anything she sets her mind to.”

It seems the idea of pregnancy is not new to Hayley, who previously told New Idea she would love to have kids one day.

“One hundred per cent I want a little army,” she said when asked about having children in the future. “More than anything.”

She continued: “I just think that if you have babies and you have a family – like my mum wasn’t the wealthiest of single mothers but she made it work – you always put your kids above yourself and I’d love to have three.”

News of Hayley’s pregnancy scare comes after she told fellow brides that she and Dave had consummated their marriage during filming.

David is said to have boasted to producers and the rest of the grooms in the experiment about the pair’s “insane” bedroom antics. “We both aren’t into vanilla sex. And last night was certainly not vanilla,” he confessed.

