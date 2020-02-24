"Hayley thinks she's Dr Phil," mocked one fan Channel 9

Amanda told Hayley to butt out Channel 9

Fans couldn't believe the gaul of Hayley's attempts to play relationship expert, and they took to Twitter to vent their anger.

One person wrote: "Hayley has one good week in a fake relationship and she thinks she's Dr Phil. Mind your own business."

Another said: "Hayley thinks she's an expert!"

While another viewer Tweeted: "Hayley is all of a sudden professional! So glad she got told to stfu."

Someone else wrote: "Hayley lasted a week in a relationship and is now a relationship expert? Hospitals should hire me then cos I've watched the first two seasons of ER."

Hayley seems to believe she can solve any relationship issues Channel 9

Hayley also came under fire from fellow participant Cathy Evans, when she confronted Hayley about flirting with her own partner, Josh Pihlak, during the recent dinner party on Wednesday night.

Hayley had put her arm on Josh's shoulder while the pair laughed and chatted with others at the table, which raised some major red flags for Cathy, who admits she has trust issues.

"I started to get threatened and jealous that he was talking to all the girls," Cathy admitted the next day while talking to Stacey and Hayley about the fight broke out between the pair shortly after the incident.

Cathy confronted Hayley for flirting with her "husband" Josh Channel 9

But according to Hayley, Cathy didn't have anything to worry about.

"Was I flirting with Josh? Or was Josh flirting with me? Absolutely not, that’s my husband’s best friend," Hayley said.

"Are you kidding me? I wouldn’t flirt with someone else’s husband anyway.

"I’m all about staying true to girl code. No. That’s absurd."

The bodybuilder's apparent conviction made us wonder, just what changed between this moment and the apparent hookup with Michael?

Did Hayley hook up with another participant on MAFS? Channel 9

It was none other than fellow MAFS bride Vanessa Romito who spilled details of Hayley and Michael's shock affair.

"I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” she told New Idea, adding that the bodybuilder went behind truck driver David's back to get it on with Stacey's man.

"It definitely happened."

And it wasn't a one-time thing, with Vanessa saying the duo "hooked up multiple times" – and that feelings between them intensified quickly.

According to Vanessa, the alleged affair took place in her hotel room while David's wife Stacey was in Adelaide with her two young sons.

"Michael walked into our room. He was really drunk and so was Hayley," Vanessa spilled. "Hayley said, 'My husband doesn’t want to f**k me.' And I said, 'Mine doesn’t either.' [Michael] turned around and said, 'I would f**k both of you.'"