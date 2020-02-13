Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon didn’t hold back from spilling the tea about her disastrous honeymoon at the first dinner party on Wednesday’s episode. Nine Network

“Was ours really the worst? Was I the one that was going through the most s**t? So, I just really needed to have that conversation with them,” she added.

When Shelly pointed out that she had “revealed everything”, Hayley agreed, saying: “Of course, because David could have said everything as well, as long as he said the truth.”

The vivacious 32-year-old then reflected on how fellow bride Stacey approached her to say David had been “an absolute gentleman”, who didn’t want to say anything bad about her.

Shelly Horton asked if Hayley felt bad for blabber-mouthing to the girls while hubby David had remained tightlipped, but she said no.

“David’s behavior was gentlemanlike full stop,” Hayley snapped, before Shelly said: “But he didn’t reveal all your secrets and that is being a gentleman.”

Hayley responded: “Yeah, you could say that,” before adding: “anyway…”

After Shelly played as video of Dave explaining how difficult it was to stay tightlipped amid the flurry of questions, she again asked Hayley if she felt bad for spilling the tea.

“No, I don’t. I don’t. I think you’ll see me on the show, all the way through, I’m very upfront. I don’t beat around the bush with anything.

“I didn’t say anything that was detrimental, I didn’t lie, I didn’t put him down. I said the facts. This is what happened, the girls wanted to know,” she said.

Shelley concluded by acknowledging that Hayley admitted she wanted to make amends and move forwards with David in the experiment.

“Obviously we have out ups and downs… but I feel as though the conversation needs to be had. We need to meet in the middle, agree to disagree, put our points out there and to progress,” Hayley said.