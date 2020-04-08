MUST WATCH: MAFS' Hayley Vernon calls out fan for asking her if she's transgender

She's been called a lot of 'vile' things since appearing on the controversial social experiment - a monster, a sex worker , a bulldog - but being labelled 'transgender' is the final straw.

Hayley, who's remained positive and upbeat despite the bullying she's endured on and off screen, hit back.

'Are you a f--k wit?' she said from her bed.

'I don't know if you're asking this to be offensive or to get a rise out of me. But even if I was transgender, it's nothing to be ashamed of. It's something that people can't help, it's something people are born to be,' she added, before abruptly signing off.