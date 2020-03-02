Hayley regrets voting to STAY to punish David Nine

Hayley claimed she chose to "stay" on the show as "revenge" for David's toothbrush attack, but Michael's wife Stacey thinks she has other motives.

Even relationship expert John called their marriage "toxic".

"This is a sick joke," Stacey roared from the couch.

"Your husband can’t stand you, you’re keeping him here in handcuffs. She’s being SPITEFUL!"

Hayley told Stacey to, "Calm down, blondie."

"The reason that I have wrote stay, right, is that if he wants to do something like that to me, he can sit there for another week now and think about his actions before he goes back to his loved ones. Because I sat there thinking, "what the hell have I done as a woman to get this level of utter disregard shoved in my face?"'

At this point, Stacey was seething. "Far out mate, you’re a walking contradiction, I feel sorry for your husband. Leave him alone! You’re embarrassing everyone here. No one likes you!"

Steve butted in with a, "Well, I wouldn't say that."

"Steve, just pipe down," Stacey hit back.

"Don't tell me to pipe down," he responded, obviously unfazed that Hayley had previously told Stacey to do the same moments before, when SHE was the one done wrong by Hayley.

During the monumental blow-up, John cut in and told Hayley that he was voiding her 'stay' card.

"It is toxic," he explained. 'There are certain standards that we’ve got to adhere to. I think also, it’s not in the spirit of the experiment for you to be staying to get back at your partner. With that being said, we will send you back to the group and both of you now will leave the experiment."