“That’s so good,” Connie chimed in, before Hayley added: “I've got something to tell you.”

Gal pal Aleks Markovic then excitedly chimed in: “Are you pregnant? Are you pregnant?!”

Without hesitation, Hayley replied: “No, it doesn't happen that quick… But it has happened,” referring to having sex with Dave.

“We’ve been there and done that,” she added.

Hayley was then all smiles as she proudly reflected on her and David’s lovemaking, while commenting on how intimacy week had a positive impact on their tumultuous relationship.

With such a dramatic turnaround from their disastrous honeymoon drama, the judges were seemingly elated to see and hear that Hayley and Dave have become so affectionate.

“Look at the way she looks at him,” relationship expert John Aiken told his fellow dating professionals. “There’s a real warmth to that!”

Later in the episode, Hayley revealed some more details of her sex with Dave, saying: “Dave slapped my a**e so hard in bed the other day that I've got handprints on my a**e.”

Hayley’s no-filter revelation comes after she and Dave proudly announced they had consummated their relationship during Tuesday’s episode.

“I had a feeling Hayley and I had common ground in the bedroom,' David told the producers.

“We both aren't into vanilla sex. And last night was certainly not vanilla,” he boasted.