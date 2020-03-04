Hayley left the experiment after her relationship with David became toxic, in more ways than one Channel 9

Viewers watched in horror last week as it became clear David had used Hayley's toothbrush to clean the toilet in an attempt at revenge after he found out she'd kissed Michael.

Hayley told the publication that David was responsible for his own actions and had no right to blame producers, saying they did not convince him to clean a dirty toilet with her toothbrush.

"They couldn't help David was an absolute turd and decided to film it on his production phone," she said.

She also clarified that she thought the network provided cast mates with "ample" help.

"I do think there was ample help and that’s coming from someone who used to have to use professional help to get my mind better," she said, adding it was unfair to blame the network.

Hayley's admission comes after things got heated at last week's dinner party when she decided to tell the group what David had done.

Hayley pulled the faeces-laden toothbrush out of her cleavage and threw it down the table towards David and Stacey who was sat next to him.

“I can't let David get away with what he's done. He wants to dance with the devil,” Hayley told the camera.

“She's got the toothbrush, she's got the toothbrush,” said expert Mel as she watched on.

“Right? Put my toothbrush in a toilet,” Hayley continued at the table.

“And you filmed it. Someone on this table sent it to me. Sent it to my phone, you dog.

“I don't think anyone deserves that, to be honest with you, as much as I despise Hayley.”

“He wants to approach things in AN orthodox manner. Right? This is not orthodox,” said Hayley.

“We saw that video of the toothbrush. That was not cool. Seriously, am I the only normal person here?” asked Mishel. “Like, seriously. She's our girl, she's our girl.”

“I am so done, it's not funny,” David told the camera. “I heard enough. I have confidence in the fact that I've been nothing but a gentleman through this experiment.”

