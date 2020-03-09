Hayley and David were off to a good start... Nine

However, producers from the Nine Network persuaded the bodybuilder not to take further action, wanting to keep the scandal completely under wraps, hoping it would unfold on camera during the upcoming dinner party.

"That’s one of my biggest regrets. I got told not to go to the police, that production would deal with it. I really should have,” Hayley told Mamamia in a recent interview.



In case you have no idea about what the toothbrush incident is, David Cannon got revenge on Hayley after she hooked p with fellow groom Michael Goonan, by using her toothbrush to scrub poo off a toilet.

Hayley went on to use the contaminated toothbrush for five days following.

“Natasha had sent me a text message saying not to use my toothbrush. She had the room next to me so I went over to her room and she goes ‘Hayley you can’t say anything, Mishel has told me and I wanted to tell you because it has something to do with your health and safety’,” she told Mamamia.



Hayley didn't end up pressing any charges, but the former drug addict spoke to a police officer, who said what David did to her was "physical abuse".

