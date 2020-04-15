Instagram

And I've also done a wee in my shorts. They both have to be cleaned,' he finished, before storming off, revealing his grey jocks as he left.

'In the age of TikTok, how about you voice it ya self. By popular demand let me introduce Little Jimmy,' Mikey wrote in the caption of the video.

Last week, things took a turn for the star, who's been called a lot of 'vile' things since appearing on the controversial social experiment - a monster, a sex worker, a bulldog - but being labelled 'transgender' is the final straw.

Hayley, who's remained positive and upbeat despite the bullying she's endured on and off screen, hit back.

'Are you a f**k wit?' she said from her bed.

'I don't know if you're asking this to be offensive or to get a rise out of me. But even if I was transgender, it's nothing to be ashamed of. It's something that people can't help, it's something people are born to be,' she added, before abruptly signing off.

Earlier this year, she told a publication that she would expose herself to prove her critics wrong, however, she was in a public place.

'You know what, why is a strong woman with muscles and someone that does bodybuilding trans?

'I wish I could pull my pants down and lift my top up, but I'm standing in an airport,' she snapped.