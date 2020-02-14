Married AT First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has confirmed that she and TV hubby David Cannon slept together despite their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Nine Network

Hayley replied: “Not at this stage (of the episodes) … it does happen!”

The vivacious 32-year-old went on to say that fans can expect to see her and David have a much more civilised week, before things take a not-so-unexpected bad turn again.

“I have a ripper of a week and then s**t just goes down like the Titanic,” Hayley said. “It goes south like no tomorrow.”

When Jackie asked Hayley whose fault it was that her and David’s relationship hit another iceberg, as it were, she confessed that both parties could be held accountable.

“He said, she said, who knows? We’ll see how it plays out. But it’s up and down during the whole process, really,” Hayley said.

Hayley’s candid conversation comes after she recently claimed that David used her toothbrush to clean a dirty toilet.

Speaking during an interview on Hit FM Gold Coast on Friday, the vivacious 32-year-old confirmed fans will get to see “revenge act” in an upcoming episode, which is yet to air.

When the breakfast crew asked Hayley whether the rumoured incident was true and if it was “the straw that broke the camel’s back?” she replied: “yeah, he did.”

Hayley then told the radio hosts that she only became aware of the disgusting act after one of "the girls" brought it to her attention.