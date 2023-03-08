Harrison says he didn’t break up with Bronte over text. Nine

“And Bronte just gave me these really vague, wishy-washy answers like, ‘Oh, I just wanna see where things go,’ or, ‘All I’m worried about is getting in a bikini on my next filming day,’ and I was just like, you know, the future of this relationship isn’t predicated upon bikinis,” Harrison continued.

“It's predicated upon how we feel about each other. And if you're not willing to answer that, with only a few weeks to go in the experiment, you know, I'm not confident that I want to proceed with this anymore because I’ve got feelings in it and I don’t really want to be in a relationship with someone that's just stringing me along to stay on television.”

Harrison then shared that this discussion led to Bronte breaking up with him.

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Harrison makes bombshell claims

“And we have this discussion and I thought I’d press her a little bit more, I was like, ‘Bronte, I need something from you, you’re not saying anything…’ And she goes, ‘That’s it! I’m done. I’m leaving, I want to go home!’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean you’re done, you’re leaving and you want to go home?’ And she’s like, ‘Yep. You heard me. I want to go back to Perth. I’m over this, I’m done.’”

“And I was like, ‘Done with the relationship?’ And she was like, ‘Yep.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I packed my things, I moved into another apartment and I sent her a text message saying, ‘We’re done. I can’t trust you anymore, I don’t trust anything you say, I feel betrayed by you,’ and essentially, you know, best of luck with everything, talk to you later,” Harrison said.

“And then Bronte twisted that into as if I had broken up with her when in actual fact, she clearly ended the relationship, I just confirmed it over a text message.”

Harrison told us that Bronte broke up with him! Nine

New Idea clarified further and asked Harrison point blank, ‘So, you didn’t break up with Bronte over text?’ to which he replied:

“No, that was actually a lie.”

