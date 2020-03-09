Now off the show, it's been revealed that his number now be 1001, as groom Josh Pihlak told a paparazzi that Chris had later slept with bride Hayley Vernon!
“I can’t believe you f****d Chris tonight,” Josh cheekily yelled out to Hayley while they were all out in Surry Hills recently.
Natasha Spencer then adds: “I told you guys to stay out of the bathroom.”
And in snaps obtained by New Idea, Hayley and Chris appear to get very intimate on a hotel balcony.
32-year-old Hayley, who previously told producers that 37-year-old Chris was her type, seemed very smitten by the hunky blonde in the photos, with her arm around his neck.
Look away, Vanessa!
