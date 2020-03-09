Chris and Vanessa didn't hit it off. Nine

Now off the show, it's been revealed that his number now be 1001, as groom Josh Pihlak told a paparazzi that Chris had later slept with bride Hayley Vernon!

Hayley allegedly slept with Chris after the show. New Idea

“I can’t believe you f****d Chris tonight,” Josh cheekily yelled out to Hayley while they were all out in Surry Hills recently.

Natasha Spencer then adds: “I told you guys to stay out of the bathroom.”

Wild night out. New Idea

And in snaps obtained by New Idea, Hayley and Chris appear to get very intimate on a hotel balcony.

32-year-old Hayley, who previously told producers that 37-year-old Chris was her type, seemed very smitten by the hunky blonde in the photos, with her arm around his neck.

Look away, Vanessa!

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!