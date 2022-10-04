40-year-old Married At First Sight star George Roberts was arrested on the weekend, under suspicion of abuse and coercive control Channel 4

British Network Channel 4 has continued to air the weekly pre-recorded series and hasn't made noticeable steps to remove scenes involving Roberts.

This is in contrast to actions taken by Channel Nine during the 2022 series, who edited out all footage of contestant Simon Blackburn after homophobic rants from his past surfaced online.

The decision to seemingly turn a blind eye has upset Roberts' co-stars, including his on-screen 'wife,' April Banbury.

The decision to seemingly turn a blind eye has upset Roberts' co-stars, including his on-screen 'wife,' April Banbury (both pictured)

Roberts was paired with Banbury - a former Miss Britain - on MAFS UK, with sources reportedly passing on her discontent with The Sun.

"April is having a very difficult time at the moment. She doesn’t want to ever see him again," the source said.

Banbury previously confirmed on social media that their relationship was long over (the show is pre-recorded months in advance).

Banbury is now "seeing a therapist" due to the trauma she has suffered from the pairing.

“This has been rumbling on for a while but now the police are involved, so many involved in the show thought surely they would have to pull it off air — or at the very least re-edit it," another source told The Sun.