And for the two women who have decided to embark on the journey – Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz – it means the world.

"My sexuality doesn’t exclude me from wanting a traditional marriage," explains 31-year-old Tash, who describes herself as "grossly romantic".

"I’ve never pictured my wedding day in the past. There hasn’t been that opportunity for gay people, so it’s been sort of kicked to the side for me. But I’m excited for the possibilities that this experiment is bringing."

For Amanda, who says she's struggled for a sense of belonging since she was a child, the day is monumental.

"I didn’t know where I fit in society. Gay marriage wasn’t a thing up until recently in Australia," the 34-year-old shares, admitting that the belief she would never have that for herself did cause her some resentment in the past.

"I used to hate weddings... So to actually have my own wedding now I feel normal, I feel like I belong," she shares.

"To have my own wedding and to have loved ones there… I’m like everyone else now. Nobody cares who I’m holding hands with at night. People see that it’s all about love."

The significance of their nuptials shone through in Amanda's vows, too.

"As gay women, we’ve likely had to fight that bit harder for who we are than most," she told Tash.

"Thank you for having the courage to act in spite of fear... Following your gut, even at the risk of hurting others, one has the chance to find a true equal."

"Finally we’ve been given the opportunity to express our highest love in front of our family and friends. It was everything I’ve ever hoped for, if not more."

Many of the show's fans praised the landmark event, even expressing excitement at the show's updated graphic, featuring two brides.

"Australian TV has actually come a long way," tweeted one follower.

"This would not and could not have happened 15 years ago."

However, some viewers didn't feel it was an appropriate way to celebrate the marriage equality in Australia.

"A wedding that is not legally binding is the best way to celebrate the legalisation of same sex marriage," wrote one Twitter user sarcastically.

Though Tash and Amanda are the first same-sex pairing since gay marriage was legalised in Australia, they aren't the show's first gay couple.

MAFS' first-ever same-sex partners – Craig Roach and Andy John – appeared on the show in 2016, before the marriage laws had changed.

The boys' casting did cause dismay within sections of the gay community at the time, who felt the TV show trivialised gay marriage by featuring the wedding of a couple who don't know each other – while the fight for marriage equality for real-life, long-term partners continued to rage around the country.