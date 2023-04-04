Apparently, Harrison and Bronte spent the longest time on the couch but it was completely edited out of the finale because it “didn’t match the narrative presented on the show.” Nine

The anonymous bride also claimed that when Melissa and Josh were on the couch, Melissa got extremely upset watching her ‘edit’ and left the MAFS finale set.

“Melissa was a mess. She was crying and inconsolable. Jesse was there with her trying to calm her down until a producer walked over to try and talk to her. Melissa was having none of it and didn't want a bar of production, she ripped off her microphone and announced she was leaving,” the bride said.

Plus, apparently, Harrison and Bronte spent the longest time on the couch but it was completely edited out of the finale because it “didn’t match the narrative presented on the show.”

This bride isn’t the only contestant speaking out about the finale. A Facebook account that seems to belong to MAFS groom Jesse posted in the private group ‘Married At First Sight UNCENSORED’ and said:

“No idea why they didn’t air Bronte and Haz. You didn’t see Shannon and Caitlin (which was brutal) or Josh and Mel either.”

Jesse also revealed that “the 3 remaining couples Janelle and Adam, Rupert and Ev, Tayla and Hugo weren’t filmed” on the couch chatting to the experts.

Melissa & Josh and Shannon & Cailtin did have time on the couch with the experts but it was also cut from the finale. Nine

The marriage celebrant did say that he was “pleased” with the Married At First Sight finale and, aside from the insinuation that he and Claire were going to reconnect, it was “pretty accurate.”

“The whole ‘she’s coming to Perth’ thing: Claire said she’s coming to Perth for the UFC and for Lyndall’s birthday party - not because she wanted to continue romantically exploring with me hahaha [sic]. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t end up coming to the above anyway,” Jesse clarified in his post.