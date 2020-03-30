Nine

"Liz, I came into this experiment not having a committed relationship for eight years. I’d been living a very disconnected life, a lonely life, an emotional safe life. I had a fear and inability to actually accept love. Coming into this experiment I had my doubts. How can a panel of experts know me better than I know myself, and match me with someone who can penetrate my walls and allow me to feel. I saw you on the wedding day for the first time and was absolutely blown away by your huge hazel eyes, your big smile and infectious aura. Slowey, but surely, our walls have lowered and we really began to explore our romantic feels and express our feelings. You accept all my quirks and eccentricities – we have truly become so very close. During the experiment I think we have thrived due to the support networks we have in place. We now reach a time when those support networks are no longer there. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have fears about moving forward, but with all that being said, I’ve really missed you a lot. This time a part has rattled me to say the least. I miss getting lost in your eyes and your warm embrace. I missed your beautiful smile and the stories you tell. To me, this is a sign, that I would be totally insane if I wasn’t to give this relationship my all outside this experiment. Liz, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would meet such a beautiful, intelligent, strong, loyal, caring, funny, crazy, unique human being. You’ve breathed new life into me and there’s no one I’d rather walk beside and I hope you feel the same."

Then came Lizzie's heartbreaking monologue.

"I’d like to be raw and honest with you. As you know, this isn’t my first time in the experiment. I placed myself in this position to be with someone before. My mindset was completely different – I was naïve and trusting. My husband was someone who wanted to hurt and belittle me. I was gaslighted, humiliated, and made to feel as if I was worth nothing. I picked up my pieces and put myself back together again. I was still determined to find someone who I deserved, which is why I made the very controversial decision to re-enter the experiment. I knew it came with many risks, but my loyalty, honesty and safety coming down made it a risk worth making. Walking down the aisle for a second time, your voice was so calm and I remember how at ease you make me feel. It hasn’t always been easy to let you in. I wanted to push you away because I was scared. It scares me that you haven’t let anyone in for almost a decade, and makes me wonder if forever is too much for you to commit. I know you’re a passionate person, but are you just passionate in this current moment? I’m scared that you wanted to find love so badly, that you’ve fallen for me because you crave something so deep, that no matter who you were matched with, you were going to try and make it work, that you were caught up in the moment, and not caught up with me. You’re a self-proclaimed daydreamer and I’m worried you’ll wake up form this dream and your dreams will take you somewhere else. This translates to me that you could leave me behind. I don’t know how I can move forward with you, knowing you can disconnect so easily. But, in saying all this, I can’t deny the feelings I have for you. Sebastian, I believe you are enough for me to have my walls completely destroyed, that you are enough for me to give myself fully without any hesitation. Even from our first kiss, I secretly knew you were different. The chemistry between you and I has sent shivers over me. It could be the slight brush of your hands over mine and I melt inside. I’ve even caught myself trying to catch my breath. I cannot deny the feelings I get when I look at you. I want to be the one you come home to and tell me how your day has been, and I want to break all our walls down together. I want you, and nobody else, but you.