Rumour has it that marriage could be on the cards for Married At First Sight stars KC Osbourne and Michael Goonan, who are believed to be dating. Instagram

The source reportedly claimed Michael is head over heels for KC and went on to say it would be no surprise if there is an engagement next year.

KC’s apparent relationship with Michael comes after she seemingly dropped a subtle clue on radio that she may have hooked up with Stacey Hampton’s former TV groom.

Speaking to Hit FM’s Fifi, Bev and Byron last week, KC addressed the swirling rumours about an alleged affair between herself and Michael, who previously cheated on Stacey.

Michael is rumoured to have hooked up with KC after filming of MAFS wrapped. Nine Network

When asked whether she hooked up with Michael, KC neither confirmed nor denied, but rather said she didn’t cheat on her husband “during the experiment”.

“I never ever, ever cheated on my husband through that whole experiment and, I know he will be the first one back me up on that,” KC told the radio hosts.

“[Drew] and I were talking about it yesterday, and we were actually having a bit of a laugh because those rumours and stories that are coming out, that Michael and I have hooked up in the experiment and all that stuff is absolutely false.”

KC has KC addressed the rumours about an alleged affair between herself and Michael, who previously cheated on Stacey. Instagram

Referring to Michael, KC added: “We always got along super well and yeah that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

When the radio hosts then asked the brunette beauty whether she hooked up with Michael after filming of MAFS had wrapped, she remained tight-lipped.

“You know everything is going to reveal itself after the experiment,” KC said.