Ella Ding and partner Guy Palermo recently holidayed together in Bali. Instagram

MAFS Ella Ding proposal

Ding was pictured in October giving a ring inside a box to partner Palermo, followed by what looks like Guy accepting and embracing shortly after smiling ear to ear.

However it's important to note that Ella hasn't posted about the engagement on social media yet, when she posts regularly, especially about her love life. Whereas Guy is private on Instagram, thus no updates there.

Until they do discuss or post about their exciting news, New Idea can't confirm this engagement.

More updates to come, but in the meantime read about her relationship with MAFS ex-husband Mitch below...

"I am so grateful for all the years of disappointment because I now feel like the luckiest lady on earth." Instagram

Are MAFS Mitch and Ella still together?

While Mitch and Ella looked solid as ever when they confirmed they were still together at the Reunion, the bride later revealed what really happened after they left.

During a chat with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Ella said she hasn’t seen Mitch since the reunion and that he ‘cut her off’ two months prior.

“I haven’t seen Mitchell since the reunion," she told the radio hosts, adding that it wasn’t “straightaway.”

“He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out. And it was probably about two months ago,” she said. “Articles hit the media and then he sort of just cut me off."

It was instant chemistry between Ella and Mitch when they met at the altar. Nine

Appearing on The Handbags podcast, Ella clarified that it was the photos of her hanging out with fellow groom Brent Vitiello at the beach on Valentine’s Day that saw Mitch block her “on every platform”.

“The article came out of Brent and I at the beach. Mitchell was waiting for one little thing for me to do wrong for him to just tap out,” Ella said.

“As soon as they came out, he showed a really ugly side,” she added, claiming that their friend Domenica Calarco was also there with them on the day.

“It was all about the way that he looked. He knew I was at the beach,” she said.

While the pair started off strong, they faced some road blocks in the experiment. Nine

In the same interview, Ella went on to call Mitch an “enigma”, and that he “doesn’t believe in monogamous relationships”.

“I’ve dated a lot of men, and I am good at reading people. I have never met anyone like Mitchell. He is wired so differently,” she said.

“His first thing was, ‘I don’t really believe in marriage.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t I have a ring on and you read vows [to me]?’”

Ella added she was frustrated she was matched with Mitch in the first place, saying, “I went on the show not to meet another f**kboy. They gave me that on a silver platter”.

“If anything, Mitch has been the worst guy I’ve ever dated. The head f**kery … I’ve never experienced it before, and I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Ella and Mitch showed up together at the Reunion, but split shortly after. Nine

At the time of the Reunion, Mitch was adamant he’d been uninterested in Tamara when she made a move. However, things seemed to change.

“I think there was truth behind the intent, the text messages [Tamara sent]… I can’t defend him or her in this situation,” Ella said in an interview with Today Extra.

“To be honest, I actually don’t know what's going on with Mitch and Tamara, I don’t know if they are together or not.”

On October 2022, Tamara posted Mitch on her social media with the caption "#grassisgreener."

Since then, Tamara has been spotted with a different Mitch, Mitch Hibberd. If he sounds familiar you'd be right, he's from Love Island Australia!

“I saw the two of them on a date Saturday afternoon at Soak Bathhouse in Queensland,” an undisclosed source revealed to the So Dramatic! Podcast earlier this year.

Ella revealed she and Mitch haven't seen each other since the Reunion. Nine

