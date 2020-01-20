Lizzie shared her spread with fans on Sunday Instagram

Elizabeth, 28, has lost more than 10 kilos since she appeared on the show last year.

She's barely recognisable as she gets set to return to MAFS this year as an "intruder" bride in another bid to find love.

Last week, the MAFS star stripped down to just a bra and knickers Instagram clip where she showcased her weightloss, and her addition of several tattoos to her slim body.

Lizzie showcased her slim figure on Instagram last week

Elizabeth recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body "at any size".

"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she added.

"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer."