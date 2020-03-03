Since appearing on the show, Amanda Micallef and Elizabeth Sobinoff have convinced some viewers they have been secretly hooking up. Nine Network

The rumour surfaced after Lizzie teased fans by hinting she was “one half of a lesbian couple”, then Amanda uploaded a picture of Lizzie’s hands.

“All that glitters is not always gold, but when you and your girl’s nails and rings are on fleek, who gives a damn,” Amanda wrote.

Amanda insists there’s nothing to the rumours of their romance.

Amanda has finally come clean about the rumours. Instagram

“That picture of the hands and the comments is not a sexual thing,” she says.

“We were just close because we’re good mates.”

Prior to Lizzie’s debut on Monday, Cyrell Paul seemingly took a subtle jab at her former bestie and recent Married At First Sight intruder.

Speaking during an exclusive video for WHO magazine, the 29-year-old made the remark while commenting on the latest newlyweds, who walked down the aisle on Monday.

“Good news is intruders come this week. Hopefully they will make it interesting – doubtful, they don’t look that exciting!” Cyrell said, deadpan.

“But we will get to that with the next recap,” she added, with a cheeky grin.

