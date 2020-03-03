The rumour surfaced after Lizzie teased fans by hinting she was “one half of a lesbian couple”, then Amanda uploaded a picture of Lizzie’s hands.
“All that glitters is not always gold, but when you and your girl’s nails and rings are on fleek, who gives a damn,” Amanda wrote.
Amanda insists there’s nothing to the rumours of their romance.
“That picture of the hands and the comments is not a sexual thing,” she says.
“We were just close because we’re good mates.”
Prior to Lizzie’s debut on Monday, Cyrell Paul seemingly took a subtle jab at her former bestie and recent Married At First Sight intruder.
Speaking during an exclusive video for WHO magazine, the 29-year-old made the remark while commenting on the latest newlyweds, who walked down the aisle on Monday.
“Good news is intruders come this week. Hopefully they will make it interesting – doubtful, they don’t look that exciting!” Cyrell said, deadpan.
“But we will get to that with the next recap,” she added, with a cheeky grin.
For more, grab a copy of this week's New Idea, out now!