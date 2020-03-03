Married at First Sight's second-time bride Elizabeth Sobinoff walked down the aisle on Monday night's episode and met her husband, gentle giant Sebastian Guilhaus.
The new couple seemed smitten from the get-go - despite Lizzie admitting she was plagued by feelings of trauma after her brutal dumping last season - with Sebastian describing her as his "dream girl".
However in an apparent spoiler, Lizzie's new groom Seb has been photographed in recent days wearing his wedding ring on the wrong finger.
The 30-year-old former AFL player failed to crack a smile as he was spotted shopping at a supermarket in Sydney's Chatswood on Monday.
While the cast are sworn to secrecy over the outcome of their relationships, the photos obtained by Daily Mail seem to show that he's back on the market.
In the pics, Seb looked to be wearing his wedding ring on the wrong finger.
If true, it could mean that Lizzie is set to face more heartbreak in upcoming episodes of the controversial experiment.
The details come after fans watched the couple wed on Monday, and Sebastian and Lizzie shared a very romantic first dance.
"It definitely feels different this time round," said Lizzie as they took the floor.
"But it's a good kind of different.
"He is able to take the lead, so even with dancing, he wanted to make sure that I was comfortable. That was really, really appealing. thinking about me."
"I definitely felt a spark between us. It's literally been like a fantasy," said Sebastian.
Then, as the romance was building, Seb said in a voiceover, "I am pretty out there, I’m a pretty eccentric person.
"I think she might appreciate quirkiness and I want to show her a little bit of the real Seb."
And with that he flew into his dance routine, which Lizzie, looking on, seemed delighted with.
"I'm thoroughly impressed. Wow!" she said.
