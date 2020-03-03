Oi, oi, the Peter Garrett! Nine

If true, it could mean that Lizzie is set to face more heartbreak in upcoming episodes of the controversial experiment.

The details come after fans watched the couple wed on Monday, and Sebastian and Lizzie shared a very romantic first dance.

"It definitely feels different this time round," said Lizzie as they took the floor.

"But it's a good kind of different.

"He is able to take the lead, so even with dancing, he wanted to make sure that I was comfortable. That was really, really appealing. thinking about me."

"I definitely felt a spark between us. It's literally been like a fantasy," said Sebastian.

Then, as the romance was building, Seb said in a voiceover, "I am pretty out there, I’m a pretty eccentric person.

"I think she might appreciate quirkiness and I want to show her a little bit of the real Seb."

And with that he flew into his dance routine, which Lizzie, looking on, seemed delighted with.

"I'm thoroughly impressed. Wow!" she said.