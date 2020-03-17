Josh's watch gave the game away on Sunday. Channel 9

These time jumps suggest that important parts of the conversations were cut, as well as the fact that the show is filmed at an extremely late hour, putting extra pressure on the cast.

Cast members have spoken out in the past about how commitment ceremonies and dinner parties can take up to 12 hours to record.

Josh and Cathy called it quits at the commitment ceremony. Channel 9

Mishel Meshes opened up last week on the Not Here to Make Friends podcast about production pressures on the cast.

She said that "nobody gets to leave" the dinner parties or commitment ceremonies until producers have captured "enough drama" - regardless of how late it is.

Speaking of a recent commitment ceremony, Mishel claimed: "We weren't going to leave unless I had a fight with Steve [Burley].

"I just said, 'You know what? F**k it, I'm gonna do it.' It was 11pm and guess what? We got to go home at 11.15pm [after the argument]. Giddy up, we're out."