Reality TV couple Cyrell Paul and Eden Dally are reportedly still together despite police taking out an apprehended violence order (AVO) against the former Married At First Sight star on Dally's behalf.

Earlier this week former Cyrell had an AVO lodged against her by police on behalf of her partner and the father of her son, Boston, Eden Dally after police were called to their home.

Eden has since spoken out, telling The Daily Telegraph that they are still together and that "couples fight and make up".

“Cyrell and I are all good,” he told Confidential.

“I am with her now. Unfortunately couples fight and make up.”

The couple are currently in COVID-19 isolation together, with their young son.

Cyrell also confirmed to the publication that their life is going on as normal.

“There is no AVO, he’s right here feeding the baby while I’m folding clothes,” she told the publication.

“I’ve become very domesticated. There is no domestic violence.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, the NSW Online Registry lists an Apprehended Violence Application matter, taken out by Constable Chantelle Gibson against Cyrell on behalf of Eden.

The matter will be heard at Burwood Local Court on April 17 at 9.30am.