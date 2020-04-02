MAFS shock: Eden Dally and Cyrell Paul ‘still together’ after AVO drama
'Couples fight and make up.'
Reality TV couple Cyrell Paul and Eden Dally are reportedly still together despite police taking out an apprehended violence order (AVO) against the former Married At First Sight star on Dally's behalf.
WATCH: Cyrell and Eden blast Elizabeth for 'cowardly act' on MAFS 2020
Earlier this week former Cyrell had an AVO lodged against her by police on behalf of her partner and the father of her son, Boston, Eden Dally after police were called to their home.
Eden has since spoken out, telling The Daily Telegraph that they are still together and that "couples fight and make up".
“Cyrell and I are all good,” he told Confidential.
“I am with her now. Unfortunately couples fight and make up.”
The couple are currently in COVID-19 isolation together, with their young son.
Cyrell also confirmed to the publication that their life is going on as normal.
“There is no AVO, he’s right here feeding the baby while I’m folding clothes,” she told the publication.
“I’ve become very domesticated. There is no domestic violence.”
According to The Daily Telegraph, the NSW Online Registry lists an Apprehended Violence Application matter, taken out by Constable Chantelle Gibson against Cyrell on behalf of Eden.
The matter will be heard at Burwood Local Court on April 17 at 9.30am.
Cyrell and Eden
Instagram
According to the Daily Mail last week, "officers from Ryde Police Station were called to the couple's Sydney home after neighbours overheard them having a heated argument."
However, the couple told the publication that it was all a "misunderstanding".
Eden said: "We had a little argument and it was a complete misunderstanding. I'd never get an AVO out against Cyrell. I'm with her right now."
On Tuesday, the pair have been spending time in isolation from coronavirus looking loved up attempting the koala challenge.
Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has shared a sweet photo of her beau, Eden Dally, and their newborn son, Boston.
Instagram
It comes after the former MAFS star Cyrell shared a sweet photo of her beau, Eden, and their newborn son, Boston.
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old reality star posted a delightful snap, which captured her two loves during a sweet father-son moment.
“Coming home and finding my two boys like this … Couldn’t be prouder,” Cyrell captioned.
In the snap, little baby Boston appears to be taking a nap while snuggling up to his daddy, Eden, who also appears to be having a snooze.
Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the sweet father-son moment, with one person writing: “The most precious time of your lives.”
Another person stated: “I love how babies hold their hands up near their ears, so adorable!!”
A third person added: “Awww the little hand by his face… adorable.”
Taking to Instagram, Cyrell posted a delightful snap, which captured her two loves during a sweet father-son moment.
Instagram
Cyrell has been regularly posting baby update snaps of little Boston.