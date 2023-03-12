Duncan and Evelyn have insane chemistry according to MAFS insiders. New Idea

“Everyone noticed Duncan was smiling again – even Alyssa. That was hard for her to see.”

What started out as a fairytale marriage with Alyssa, 36, has become a nightmare for Duncan, 35.

Single mum Alyssa’s behaviour towards her husband has shifted as the season’s progressed – from telling him who he can and can’t be friends with, namely Harrison, to accusing him of showing her zero affection.

“While Duncan didn’t agree with the behaviour of the other grooms, he didn’t want ultimatums given to him about never talking to them,” tells our source. “He thinks you should hold your friends accountable but you can stay friends with them.”

Now, as Duncan seeks companionship with Evelyn, 26, Alyssa is said to be questioning his integrity, even accusing the cyber security salesman of having ulterior motives going into the experiment.

“He’s been left really hurt after Alyssa told everyone he came on the show for fame and now his integrity is being questioned,” our source says. “He’s been saying she’s making up a different version of events and everyone will see the truth and how hard he tried.”

