“The morning David found out Michael had hooked up with his wife Hayley the night before, he was absolutely ropeable and he went and confronted him about it,” a source reveals.

David was reportedly yelling at Michael and calling him a “gutless dog”. Things became so heated that producers had to step in to separate them.

“David is a huge guy, he’s twice the size of Michael and he’s a professional boxer too – he’s not someone you would want to have an argument with,” a source dishes. “The producers had trouble pulling him off Michael so one of the girls started yelling out to call the police, but the producers managed to shut the whole thing down.”

After the grooms were separated, and producers eventually calmed David down, he did a piece to camera saying, “I’m really angry right now. I’m going to stay in my room because if I see Michael again, I will punch his lights out and he will be a pile of dust”.

Michael was apparently so “shaken up” by the confrontation with David that producers ended up sending him to a hotel in Parramatta for a few days to cool off, because they were worried what would happen if he crossed paths with David.

“They never had any security guards at the dinner parties, but after that incident they brought them in at every one,” the source added.

